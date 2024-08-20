Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,430,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 38,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of HST stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.
HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
