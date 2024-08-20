Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) CEO Robb Knie Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) CEO Robb Knie bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $16,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $38,947.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOTH stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.80. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

