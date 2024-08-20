HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in HP were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after buying an additional 2,064,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,672,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

