Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 230,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

