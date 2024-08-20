iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 199,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iCAD Price Performance

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Get iCAD alerts:

Institutional Trading of iCAD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iCAD by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICAD

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.