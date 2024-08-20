Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

