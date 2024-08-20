IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of IDEX worth $32,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1,373.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 37.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

IDEX stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

