IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $38,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $496.99 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.54 and a 200-day moving average of $511.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

