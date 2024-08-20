Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 393,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Ikena Oncology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IKNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 457,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

