Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Purchases $18,600.00 in Stock

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Carey Ng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Report on Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.