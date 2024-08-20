Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immuneering during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

IMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

