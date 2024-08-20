Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,941,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 254,999 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Immunic Stock Up 12.9 %

Immunic stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

