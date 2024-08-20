Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Jack Higgins Sells 3,524 Shares

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $857.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

