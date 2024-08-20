Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,256 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $32,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 666,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 120.9% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 21.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 44,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.