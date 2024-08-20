Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,795,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 2,977,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,747.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
