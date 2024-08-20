Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:UAPR opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.