Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $258.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Innovid

In other Innovid news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,364,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Innovid by 3,951.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

