Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,150 ($14,488.05).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Tobin bought 3,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,770.79).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 4,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,746.36).

On Friday, June 21st, Michael Tobin purchased 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £11,950 ($15,527.55).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

BOOM opened at GBX 231 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The company has a market cap of £37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.43 and a beta of 1.22. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 350 ($4.55).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

