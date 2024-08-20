Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 403 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $15,785.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,260.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after buying an additional 516,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

