Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 640 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trupanion Stock Up 1.9 %

TRUP stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,398,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

