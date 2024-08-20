Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Trading 12.5% Higher

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 5,048,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 117,759,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £742,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.01.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

