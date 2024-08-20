Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Up 6.5% in July

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

