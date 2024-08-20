Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 122,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

