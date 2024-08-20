Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCOFree Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

