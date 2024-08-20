Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

