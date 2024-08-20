Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the last few weeks:
- 8/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 7/22/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Melius. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 6/28/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Lyft Stock Performance
LYFT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lyft by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lyft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.