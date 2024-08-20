Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lyft (LYFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/22/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Lyft is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Lyft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/28/2024 – Lyft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,410 shares of company stock valued at $387,668 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lyft by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lyft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

