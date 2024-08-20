IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $243.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.23 and a 200-day moving average of $232.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.