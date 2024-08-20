iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $27,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

