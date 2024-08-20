iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,036,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 165,462 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
