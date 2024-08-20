iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

