iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $24,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $946,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $85.17.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
