iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $114,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,778,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 758,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after acquiring an additional 601,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.