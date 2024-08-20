iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lowered by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

