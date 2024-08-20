iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $36,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.