iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lowered by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

