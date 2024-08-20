iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

