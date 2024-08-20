iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $73,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.