iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 121,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.85 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

