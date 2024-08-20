iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $86,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $130.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $131.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

