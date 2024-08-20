Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Ituran Location and Control has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $554.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
