Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $92,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,383,000.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

