Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMBS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

