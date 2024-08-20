Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

