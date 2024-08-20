Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.