Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
LON:JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of GBX 34.29 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 62.50 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.41.
About Jardine Matheson
