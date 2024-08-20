Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 22,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 572,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

