Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to Issue Dividend of $1.79 (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.7916 per share on Sunday, August 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $143.72.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.