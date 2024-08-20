JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 6th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 519,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

