JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $870,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 519,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPM opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

