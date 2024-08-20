JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.62% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPSE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

