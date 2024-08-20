JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $115.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.