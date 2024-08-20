JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $78,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

